Time To Stop Being Nice

The time to be nice is past and gone. This is not a garden party we are in a fight for survival. Those who read the bible ought to know this, those who see the seriousness with which the left responds to a setback, ought to be aware there are no inconsequential battles. The left is not in this fight to tie for first place or go down in a gentlemanly defeat. The left has only one objective and that is to win, and they are not about to compromise. For those on the left the end justifies the means and might does make what they do, right. The only thing that will satisfy the left is a total victory. We do not need to play by the rules of the left, but we had better start playing as if we intend to win.