1331 Bonita Dr Park Ridge IL - Video Walk Through Tour

WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!!!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov



To make your move-in smooth, trash, sewer, and water services are maintained in the owner’s name and are available at the time of move-in. A utility service charge will be charged monthly, along with a one-time fee; all other utilities, such as electricity and gas, need to be maintained in the resident’s name. To better serve our residents, Pathlight is pet-friendly with some breed restrictions and monthly fees; deposits may apply. To ensure the best care for your HVAC system and, in turn, the air quality in your home, a monthly $15 fee for bi-monthly filter service applies. Broker participation welcome, so please contact your leasing agent for more information. For additional information on our application process and lease fees, please visit our online help center. Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.