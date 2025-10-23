Energetic pop-rock launches with syncopated drums and intricate percussion, layered beneath modal guitar riffs and propulsive bass, Verses feature shifting vocal colors and tight harmonies atop sparse, evolving backdrops, Instrumental breaks inject Phrygian dominant synths, bold strings, and percussive accents for a Middle Eastern flavor, The chorus highlights confident, playful vocals and crisp, catchy harmonies, sustaining pop-rock momentum while weaving “Egyptian” textures through the arrangement





Verse 1: (Modal guitar riff, syncopated drums, intricate percussion) 🎵 In the heart of the city, under neon lights, People struggle with chains, in the dead of the night. Credit cards maxed, loans they can't afford, A debt bomb ticking, waiting to explode. 🎵 Pre-Chorus: (Shifting vocal colors, tight harmonies, sparse evolving backdrop) 🎵 Banks and lenders, they don't care, They've been filling their coffers, without a thought or prayer. But the tide is turning, the storm is brewing, A wave of defaults, coming into view. 🎵 Chorus: (Confident, playful vocals, crisp harmonies, Egyptian textures) 🎵 Debt tsunami, it's on its way, Financial institutions, better brace for the fray. Credit scores crashing, like a waterfall, The house of cards, is about to fall. 🎵 Instrumental Break: (Phrygian dominant synths, bold strings, percussive accents, Middle Eastern flavor) Verse 2: (Modal guitar riff, syncopated drums, intricate percussion) 🎵 Subprime mortgages, student loans galore, Auto loans, and personal debt, piling up to the floor. Interest rates rising, wages stagnant, The perfect storm, it's imminent, and imminent. 🎵 Repeat Pre-Chorus & Chorus Bridge: (Playful vocals, weaving Egyptian textures) 🎵 They said it couldn't happen, that the music would never stop, But the piper's been paid, and now he wants his knock. Default notices, piling up in the mail, The debt collectors, they're about to wail. 🎵 Guitar Solo: (Intricate, modal, with Middle Eastern influences) Repeat Chorus Outro: (Confident vocals, sparse backdrop, fading out) 🎵 Debt tsunami, it's here to stay, Financial institutions, better find a way. To navigate the storm, and weather the strife, Or they'll be the ones, paying the price for life. 🎵