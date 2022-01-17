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Rise Up NH weekly Zoom - 1/17/22 - Dangers of 5G and EMFs, w/ Cece Doucette
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50 views • January 17, 2022
(Apologies for the stretched video)
Cece Doucette, Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, provides a whirlwind tour of the EMF (electromagnetic frequencies) topic, their effect on health, and legal and legislative efforts to combat them (including HB1644 here in NH). Her slide show PDF (with links) can be downloaded here: https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/DoucetteTechSafetyPresentation011722.pdf. The NH 5G Commission report is here: https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/NH-5G-Commission-final-report.pdf
Chat Stream and more links:
KC: What brand & model meter is she using?
LS: Safe and Sound Pro !! from Safe Living Technologies. I have one too
H: : Early in Covid I wrote to my reps about the CARES money they were going to use for 5G in NH. Crickets. I sent them the NTP study, nothing. Sununu used $50M of the Cares act money to roll out 5 G in NH. All part of Agenda 2030. The new towers are everywhere.
GC: I bet the vaccinated are really going to feel the 5G.
LS: The heavy metals we have in our bodies the more we are affected by the elf’s and the Jax apparently are adding just that
GC: They have their fingers in everything.
M: Cover electrical panels and other areas with https://safelivingtechnologies.com/products/g-iron-armoflex.html G-Iron Armo Flex
https://sites.google.com/site/understandingemfs/
https://vimeo.com/531299666?embedded=true&;source=video_title&owner=136927114
JD: Email NH Leg Scient Tech and energy Committee on 5G Bill\: http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/house/committees/committeedetails.aspx?id=15
LS: Yes please write a note today to the Science, Technology and Energy Committee as JM says supporting HB 1644 for safe setbacks and a registry
CD: Info to send in comment to legislature for tomorrow's hearing: https://mailchi.mp/06e5ccdf490a/action-please-send-testimony-to-nh-legislators-1342505 7
LS: Keene library has the DVD Generation Zapped, https://generationzapped.com/
JD: NH 5G Commission report: http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/statstudcomm/committees/1474/reports/5G%20final%20report.pdf
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More about Cece Doucette:
Cecelia (Cece) Doucette helped her children’s schools become the first in the nation to take precautionary measures with wireless technology.
She is the Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, and works with schools, communities, municipalities and legislatures to address wireless radiation and public health.
She is also the Education Services Director with the international non-profit Wireless Education, which offers affordable 30-minute on-line training for Schools & Families and Corporate Safety Induction.
Cece was honored to co-chair the technology panel for the Health in Buildings Roundtable Conference at the National Institutes of Health, and to present state and local policy at the international EMF Medical Conference 2021.
She has been featured on Genius of Wellness, Boston25 News, PBS, EMF Warriors; in EMF Summits with Lloyd Burrell, Josh del Sol and Patrick Van der Burght, and in the films Generation Zapped and Wi-Fi Refugees.
Cece Doucette, Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, provides a whirlwind tour of the EMF (electromagnetic frequencies) topic, their effect on health, and legal and legislative efforts to combat them (including HB1644 here in NH). Her slide show PDF (with links) can be downloaded here: https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/DoucetteTechSafetyPresentation011722.pdf. The NH 5G Commission report is here: https://riseupnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/NH-5G-Commission-final-report.pdf
Chat Stream and more links:
KC: What brand & model meter is she using?
LS: Safe and Sound Pro !! from Safe Living Technologies. I have one too
H: : Early in Covid I wrote to my reps about the CARES money they were going to use for 5G in NH. Crickets. I sent them the NTP study, nothing. Sununu used $50M of the Cares act money to roll out 5 G in NH. All part of Agenda 2030. The new towers are everywhere.
GC: I bet the vaccinated are really going to feel the 5G.
LS: The heavy metals we have in our bodies the more we are affected by the elf’s and the Jax apparently are adding just that
GC: They have their fingers in everything.
M: Cover electrical panels and other areas with https://safelivingtechnologies.com/products/g-iron-armoflex.html G-Iron Armo Flex
https://sites.google.com/site/understandingemfs/
https://vimeo.com/531299666?embedded=true&;source=video_title&owner=136927114
JD: Email NH Leg Scient Tech and energy Committee on 5G Bill\: http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/house/committees/committeedetails.aspx?id=15
LS: Yes please write a note today to the Science, Technology and Energy Committee as JM says supporting HB 1644 for safe setbacks and a registry
CD: Info to send in comment to legislature for tomorrow's hearing: https://mailchi.mp/06e5ccdf490a/action-please-send-testimony-to-nh-legislators-1342505 7
LS: Keene library has the DVD Generation Zapped, https://generationzapped.com/
JD: NH 5G Commission report: http://www.gencourt.state.nh.us/statstudcomm/committees/1474/reports/5G%20final%20report.pdf
-----
More about Cece Doucette:
Cecelia (Cece) Doucette helped her children’s schools become the first in the nation to take precautionary measures with wireless technology.
She is the Director of Massachusetts for Safe Technology, and works with schools, communities, municipalities and legislatures to address wireless radiation and public health.
She is also the Education Services Director with the international non-profit Wireless Education, which offers affordable 30-minute on-line training for Schools & Families and Corporate Safety Induction.
Cece was honored to co-chair the technology panel for the Health in Buildings Roundtable Conference at the National Institutes of Health, and to present state and local policy at the international EMF Medical Conference 2021.
She has been featured on Genius of Wellness, Boston25 News, PBS, EMF Warriors; in EMF Summits with Lloyd Burrell, Josh del Sol and Patrick Van der Burght, and in the films Generation Zapped and Wi-Fi Refugees.
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