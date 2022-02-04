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A SHERIFF IN ARIZONA HAS A STRONG MESSAGE FOR THOSE IN LAW ENFORCEMENT
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508 views • February 04, 2022
Every Law Enforcement Officer's FIRST DUTY is to uphold the OATH they took when they become a Peace Officer!
That OATH says that the officer pledges to PROTECT & DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION!
And hey guys, that includes EVERY AMERICAN'S RIGHTS under the Constitution! Be a real hero, UPHOLD YOUR OATH!
Original video by Jim Crenshaw on Bitchute / Fair Use
Music provided by:
Pandemia by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
That OATH says that the officer pledges to PROTECT & DEFEND THE CONSTITUTION!
And hey guys, that includes EVERY AMERICAN'S RIGHTS under the Constitution! Be a real hero, UPHOLD YOUR OATH!
Original video by Jim Crenshaw on Bitchute / Fair Use
Music provided by:
Pandemia by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/
Music promoted by https://www.chosic.com/free-music/all/
Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)
https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
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