FEB 26, 2022 WHAT IN THE WORLD IS REALLY GOING ON?

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What in the World is REALLY going on?
WW3? Economic Collapse? The Great Reset?
https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/edge-world-war-iii/
https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/christian-leaders-call-day-prayer-ukraine/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/twitter-says-it-will-consider-censoring-emerging-narratives-about-ukraine-war
https://mobile.twitter.com/ralee85/status/1497358607247101957
https://mobile.twitter.com/jeetsidhu_/status/1497536700276518915
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1497467132950548486.html
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/china-russia-alliance-alarm-bell-world-australian-defence-minister
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/perpetual-tyranny-endless-wars-are-enemy-freedom
https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/german-wants-rule-world/
https://newswithviews.com/klaus-schwabs-young-global-leaders-usa/?utm_source=wnd&;utm_medium=wnd&utm_campaign=syndicated
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/canadian-pm-trudeaus-actions-against-truckers-exposed-great-reset-plan-for-entire-world/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0v1pB8l6pQc
https://www.weforum.org/press/2021/10/russia-joins-centre-for-the-fourth-industrial-revolution-network/
https://www.google.com/search?q=Zelensky+comedy+penis+piano&;ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en-us&client=safari
https://www.wnd.com/2022/02/single-company-taiwan-makes-92-worlds-sophisticated-chips/
https://rumble.com/vvrkdh-revolvers-darren-beattie-a-reconfiguration-of-the-world-order-in-real-time.html