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Tyler Russell || NDP Party Introduces Anti-White UBI-Bill
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70 views • December 17, 2021
More AF-clips @ https://gab.com/ThreeSpoons
Clip from Canada First, which aired 16th December 2021 on Cozy.tv/tylerrussell
Watch Tyler Russell @
✔️ Cozy.tv/tylerrussell
Follow Tyler Russell on:
✔️Gab:
https://gab.com/TylerLRussell
✔️Telegram:
https://t.me/tylerlrussell
✔️His Website:
https://tylerlrussell.ca/
✔️Canada First News:
https://canadafirst.media/
Donations to Tyler:
✔️Entropy: ttps://entropystream.live/not-found/TylerLRussell/no-stream
✔️StreamElements: https://streamelements.com/canadafirstwithtylerlrussell/tip
Clip from Canada First, which aired 16th December 2021 on Cozy.tv/tylerrussell
Watch Tyler Russell @
✔️ Cozy.tv/tylerrussell
Follow Tyler Russell on:
✔️Gab:
https://gab.com/TylerLRussell
✔️Telegram:
https://t.me/tylerlrussell
✔️His Website:
https://tylerlrussell.ca/
✔️Canada First News:
https://canadafirst.media/
Donations to Tyler:
✔️Entropy: ttps://entropystream.live/not-found/TylerLRussell/no-stream
✔️StreamElements: https://streamelements.com/canadafirstwithtylerlrussell/tip
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