HOW SHADOW GOVERNMENT CONTRACTORS MANIPULATE FAITH & BELIEF SYSTEMS WITH MIND CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES!

WHAT CAN THE VICTIM MAINTAIN AS TRUTH & TO LEARN HOW TO SUBDUE OR RADICALIZE BELIEF SYSTEMS



The CIA DIA Contractors are using a 'fabricated or falsified stream' of electromagnetic energy that contains a carrier frequency specifically tuned to the unique one of a kind brain wave signature of the mind control victim to interfere with your memory and thought process. They obtained the brain wave signature by moving close to the victim and entraining his or her brain wave EEG pattern



Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince you that the fabricated responses are your own



If you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts and behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory and thought process while these suggestions (injected impulses) are being provided ­ the interference is triggered and can be activated at will by the attackers



These remote neural attacks include Voice of God Weapons as well as Impulse Injections designed to make you believe God is speaking with you verbally or intuitively, or by way of thoughts, images, symbols, etc., and is entirely believable by those who have never heard of or experienced bio communications technology before



They use SCRIPTS based on the haunted house, God, angels, satan, demons, etc., a lot with mind control technologies. The objective is to create extreme psychological fear and paranoia in the victim which is necessary for Trauma Based Mind Contol to be effective. The main objective is to so traumatize the mind control victim that they can no longer function in society causing them to physically and psychologically begin to shut down so that the mind control victim will begin to isolate themselves from everyone including family and friends. This is necessary because they must isolate the mind control victim in order to minimalize all external interference in order to force the trauma based mind control victim to 'internalize', or internally focus, on the Neuroprogramming for it to be effective



Mind control remote neural manipulation and remote neural monitoring works very well when accompanied by, say, dream modulations induced visions, etc., to make the mind control victim believe God, angels, demons etc;, is speaking to them, such as in the form of a dream or vision.. Of course, for many trauma based mind control victims those dreams will become nightmares. Objects in the house will begin to move on their own, which the CIA DoD operatives accomplish by use of a concentration of energy known as synthetic telekinesis



Hot and cold sensations, voices, sounds, images, objects moving on their own, etc., are replicated to create a haunting based on the mind control victims belief system. if the mind control victim is christian it wll be Demon based hauntings. If he or she is muslim it will be Jinn based hauntings, and so on



ALTHOUGH GOD AND JESUS ARE QUITE REAL, THESE SIGHTINGS OF THE VIRGIN MARY, SAINTS, ETC., ARE FABRICATED AND FALSIED AND DESIGNED TO MANIPULATE THE BELIEF SYSTEMS OF THE POPULACE TO SUBDUE OR RADICALIZE THEM



The thoughts, impulses and memories implanted in the mind control victim are very subtle and subliminal, more so at first, to make the mind control victim believe that God is speaking with them, wanting them to do something or say something, to pitch them unwarily into an action or access sequence which is almost always tied to the doctrines of their belief system



Remote Neural Manipulation is accomplished via their system's ability to interpret your thoughts and is wholly dependent on its ability to predict and influence your 'reference choices' or 'impulse sequencing' during thought composition. The system maps patterns with impulses and identifiers (evoked potentials) and uses statistical data about your 'composition habits' to predict how you will think or act as you begin to formulate thoughts or prepare to act. The system's ability to define and map these references intelligibly depends on your cooperation [or ignorance] and the attackers' ability to make sense of what they see visually or what they can guess based on your past activity



Everything they do is a game of DECEPTION and MANIPULATION, nothing more. Do not accept anything they say as truth and do not acknowledge anything the system interrogates you about as truth. The system will take random bits of anything it captures through your senses and fabricate mental suggestions which they will use to harass and interrogate you with no intention other than to distract and torture you into submission [to the system's influence]