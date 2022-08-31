Biden's Clown World #24

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
First Published August 31, 2022
Headlines from 'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.
The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)
Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.
Headlines grabbed from articles from August 30 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Scheherazade, Op. 35 - II. The Kalendar Prince - www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World video memes: Front & last meme: https://www.patriotpost.us/memes; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/sfjat6y9
Links to all headlines:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/federal-judge-upholds-us-marines-right-to-refuse-covid-vaccines-for-religious-reasons/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/federal-court-strikes-biden-rule-forcing-doctors-perform-gender-transition-procedures/
https://pluralist.com/californias-ban-of-gas-powered-vehicles-likely-illegal-unrealistic-opinion/
https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2022/08/26/axios-biden-and-team-stunningly-unprepared-for-their-academia-bailout-n492506
https://www.crfb.org/blogs/new-student-debt-changes-will-cost-half-trillion-dollars
https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/23/new-york-times-guild-racism-employee-evaluation-disparity/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/seattle-first-responders-attack-citys-homeless-population/
https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/25/san-francisco-shops-threaten-tax-boycott-address-crime-homeless-population/
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chicago-public-schools-radical-agenda-gets-uglier-equity-video-promotes-looting-burning
https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/26/d-c-schools-enrolls-illegal-immigrants-while-kicking-black-students-to-curb-for-refusing-covid-jab/
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2022/08/27/ford-foundation-spending-100-million-amnesty-mass-migration/
https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2022/08/27/ford-foundation-spending-100-million-amnesty-mass-migration/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2022/08/24/house-republicans-want-to-know-why-the-tsa-is-allowing-illegal-immigrants-on-planes-with-arrest-warrants-for-id-n1623966
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-rogan-isnt-it-f-king-wild-anti-gun-hollywood-biggest-promoter-weapons-action-movies
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11138793/Joe-Manchin-popular-political-figure-Inflation-Reduction-Act-poll.html
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/08/23/disneys-star-wars-actor-mark-hamill-spreads-fake-news-claiming-florida-banned-to-kill-a-mockingbird/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/26/tim-ryan-demonstrates-brazen-hypocrisy-on-china
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/26/democrat-linked-group-claims-96000-extra-immigrant-voters-in-georgia/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/26/billionaire-ray-dalio-civil-war-risk-developing-americans-flee-cities-new-york-chicago/
https://nalert.blogspot.com/2022/08/a-new-morning-consult-study-finds.html
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/26/biden-assault-weapons-will-be-banned-democrats-pick-up-2-senate-seats-november/
https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2022/08/26/offensive-nets-trumpet-bidens-fiery-speech-semi-fascism-smear
https://www.dailywire.com/news/horribly-insulting-gop-gov-demands-biden-apologize-for-saying-some-republicans-motivated-by-semi-fascism
https://nypost.com/2022/08/25/kathy-hochuls-call-for-5-4m-republicans-to-leave-new-york-is-dangerous/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/26/maher-media-engaged-in-conspiracy-against-trump-on-hunter-biden-story/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/26/republican-senators-demand-fbi-officials-answer-undermining-probe-biden-family-business/
https://www.theblaze.com/shows/stu-does-america/poll-shows-nearly-80-think-trump-could-have-won-in-2020-if-voters-knew-the-truth-about-hunter-biden-laptop
https://issuesinsights.com/2022/08/22/bidens-in-big-trouble-with-his-own-base-for-2024-tipp-poll/