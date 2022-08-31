Biden's Clown World #24

First Published August 31, 2022

Headlines from 'Biden's Clown World' In 3-Minutes. Documenting events via headlines - short reminders of the current status of the nation, 2022.

The Democrats' idiocracy, which is always a 3-ring circus of corruption, incompetence & power lust. The end result is an increasing societal disorder & culture breakdown of misery - aka 'Biden's Clown World'. (Feel free to share with those needing a reminder of the insanity of Biden and the Democrats.)

Snapshot headline evidence of why Democrats do not deserve to be placed into legislative or bureaucracy authority positions whether at the Federal, State & Local levels.

Headlines grabbed from articles from August 30 and prior recent dates in 2022. Music: Scheherazade, Op. 35 - II. The Kalendar Prince - www.musopen.org; Link to Clown World video memes: Front & last meme: https://www.patriotpost.us/memes; Desktop wallpapers for background (free to use & share commercially license): https://tinyurl.com/sfjat6y9

Links to all headlines:

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/federal-judge-upholds-us-marines-right-to-refuse-covid-vaccines-for-religious-reasons/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/federal-court-strikes-biden-rule-forcing-doctors-perform-gender-transition-procedures/

https://pluralist.com/californias-ban-of-gas-powered-vehicles-likely-illegal-unrealistic-opinion/

https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2022/08/26/axios-biden-and-team-stunningly-unprepared-for-their-academia-bailout-n492506

https://www.crfb.org/blogs/new-student-debt-changes-will-cost-half-trillion-dollars

https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/23/new-york-times-guild-racism-employee-evaluation-disparity/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/seattle-first-responders-attack-citys-homeless-population/

https://dailycaller.com/2022/08/25/san-francisco-shops-threaten-tax-boycott-address-crime-homeless-population/

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/chicago-public-schools-radical-agenda-gets-uglier-equity-video-promotes-looting-burning

https://thefederalist.com/2022/08/26/d-c-schools-enrolls-illegal-immigrants-while-kicking-black-students-to-curb-for-refusing-covid-jab/

https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2022/08/27/ford-foundation-spending-100-million-amnesty-mass-migration/

https://www.breitbart.com/immigration/2022/08/27/ford-foundation-spending-100-million-amnesty-mass-migration/

https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/robert-spencer/2022/08/24/house-republicans-want-to-know-why-the-tsa-is-allowing-illegal-immigrants-on-planes-with-arrest-warrants-for-id-n1623966

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-rogan-isnt-it-f-king-wild-anti-gun-hollywood-biggest-promoter-weapons-action-movies

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11138793/Joe-Manchin-popular-political-figure-Inflation-Reduction-Act-poll.html

https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2022/08/23/disneys-star-wars-actor-mark-hamill-spreads-fake-news-claiming-florida-banned-to-kill-a-mockingbird/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/26/tim-ryan-demonstrates-brazen-hypocrisy-on-china

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/26/democrat-linked-group-claims-96000-extra-immigrant-voters-in-georgia/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/26/billionaire-ray-dalio-civil-war-risk-developing-americans-flee-cities-new-york-chicago/

https://nalert.blogspot.com/2022/08/a-new-morning-consult-study-finds.html

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/26/biden-assault-weapons-will-be-banned-democrats-pick-up-2-senate-seats-november/

https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/curtis-houck/2022/08/26/offensive-nets-trumpet-bidens-fiery-speech-semi-fascism-smear

https://www.dailywire.com/news/horribly-insulting-gop-gov-demands-biden-apologize-for-saying-some-republicans-motivated-by-semi-fascism

https://nypost.com/2022/08/25/kathy-hochuls-call-for-5-4m-republicans-to-leave-new-york-is-dangerous/

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/08/26/maher-media-engaged-in-conspiracy-against-trump-on-hunter-biden-story/

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/08/26/republican-senators-demand-fbi-officials-answer-undermining-probe-biden-family-business/

https://www.theblaze.com/shows/stu-does-america/poll-shows-nearly-80-think-trump-could-have-won-in-2020-if-voters-knew-the-truth-about-hunter-biden-laptop

https://issuesinsights.com/2022/08/22/bidens-in-big-trouble-with-his-own-base-for-2024-tipp-poll/







