Macron: France will give Ukraine "even more" Mirage fighters & additional Aster surface-to-air missiles for the SAMP/T systems - during the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting

France will give Ukraine "even more" Mirage fighters and additional Aster surface-to-air missiles for the SAMP/T systems, President Macron said during the "Coalition of the Willing" meeting.

More on Macron:

Macron proposed that EU leaders apply the bloc's toughest trade measure against China, Bloomberg writes.

Macron stated that they (European leaders) need to weigh all available options against China, including the so-called EU anti-coercion instrument

It is reported that Macron made the appeal to European leaders during the EU summit on Thursday, and after its conclusion, in communication with journalists, he said that Beijing's actions constitute "economic coercion" to which "there must be the ability to respond."

Bloomberg notes that the EU anti-coercion instrument has never been used before, and if applied, tensions in EU-China relations could significantly increase.

Adding: Here is the response from India:

India considers it unacceptable to receive external instructions on whom to befriend and trade with, and whom not to.

This was stated by the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, Piyush Goyal, at the Berlin Global Dialogue conference.

Adding:

The US administration prepared a memorandum on sanctions against China for its purchases of Russian oil, but Trump changed his mind about imposing them, writes The Wall Street Journal.

"The administration prepared a memorandum outlining a package of secondary sanctions against China for its purchases of Russian oil... This memorandum was sent to Trump for a final decision. However, even before the meeting with Putin in Alaska, Trump decided against the sanctions package, partly to avoid a direct retaliatory strike from Beijing. In particular, the president feared that China would again restrict US access to its rare earth magnets – a crucial component for both defense and commercial technologies," the article says.