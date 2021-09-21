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Call No Man " 'Father', 'Dad', 'Master,' 'Mr,' 'Teacher,' "Doctor' "
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73 views • September 21, 2021
Jesus said, "Call not man Father, Master or Teacher."
This includes any words like these as well like "doctor" "rabbi" "instructor" "Mister (Mr)." etc.
We have to ask ourselves "why?"
Jesus said, because you only have one Father who is in heaven, one teacher, and one master."
Therefore let's boycott these titles of respect and respect the only one in the world that is worthy of it.. God Himself.
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
This includes any words like these as well like "doctor" "rabbi" "instructor" "Mister (Mr)." etc.
We have to ask ourselves "why?"
Jesus said, because you only have one Father who is in heaven, one teacher, and one master."
Therefore let's boycott these titles of respect and respect the only one in the world that is worthy of it.. God Himself.
For more info: https://bit.ly/AVIDTrending
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