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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-23-2021 Fauci Talks Local Mandates While WEF Tells Us Of Food Crises
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20 views • July 23, 2021
Fauci the troll even after his email leaks is still being touted around as some sort of expert. The only thing he has ever been an expert on is lying and killing people with his words and actions. Meanwhile the WEF and others have been telling us just behind the scamdemic screen that food shortages and crises are here.
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https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/order-out-of-chaos-how-the-elites-plans-were-foretold-in-popular-culture/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/19/fauci-universal-masking-in-schools-for-everyone-over-2-years-old-the-reasonable-thing-to-do/#
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/fauci-no-need-to-mandate-the-vaccine-local-entities-will-do-it-for-the-ruling-class
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pingdemic-triggers-widespread-panic-hoarding-uk-supermarkets
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/05/global-food-crises-report-conflict-2021/
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Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
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Article Links:
https://vigilantcitizen.com/vigilantreport/order-out-of-chaos-how-the-elites-plans-were-foretold-in-popular-culture/
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/07/19/fauci-universal-masking-in-schools-for-everyone-over-2-years-old-the-reasonable-thing-to-do/#
https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/fauci-no-need-to-mandate-the-vaccine-local-entities-will-do-it-for-the-ruling-class
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/pingdemic-triggers-widespread-panic-hoarding-uk-supermarkets
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/05/global-food-crises-report-conflict-2021/
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