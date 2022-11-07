Create New Account
The World Is Facing The Greatest Uncertainty Since World War II
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 days ago |
Summary：In Gettr Live broadcast on November 4th, Miles Guo stated that the world is currently experiencing the greatest uncertainties since World War II, and that humanity is facing a significant survival test as a result of the economic crisis, the vaccine disaster, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Taiwan Strait conflict that could erupt at any time.

