The World Is Facing The Greatest Uncertainty Since World War II

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Summary：In Gettr Live broadcast on November 4th, Miles Guo stated that the world is currently experiencing the greatest uncertainties since World War II, and that humanity is facing a significant survival test as a result of the economic crisis, the vaccine disaster, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Taiwan Strait conflict that could erupt at any time.