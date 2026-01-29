© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sen. Ron Johnson tells Neil Oliver: "The goal of those of us with our eyes opened [since Covid]... is [to] open up more people's eyes... but we have a long way to go because so many people are just in this enormous state of denial."
"They deny vaccine injuries because they took the vaccine... They don't want to think there's maybe a ticking time bomb in their body."
"The people that pushed the vaccines—they don't want to admit that maybe they pushed a vaccine that might have killed somebody, or did them irreparable harm."
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
