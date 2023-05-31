Ex-FDA Exec. & Current Head of the Natural Products Association on How the FDA Targeted NAC in 2020
"It was approved as a drug in the 60's...30-some-odd years of safety. In 2020 they told us 'nope not allowed anymore'...There were some thoughts because there were trials looking at NAC for COVID...that's completely 'tin foil hat' but that was one theory."
Source: ChiefNerd
Full Podcast: https://youtu.be/m3bHEhx9OHs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.