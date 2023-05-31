Ex-FDA Exec. & Current Head of the Natural Products Association on How the FDA Targeted NAC in 2020





"It was approved as a drug in the 60's...30-some-odd years of safety. In 2020 they told us 'nope not allowed anymore'...There were some thoughts because there were trials looking at NAC for COVID...that's completely 'tin foil hat' but that was one theory."

Source: ChiefNerd



Full Podcast: https://youtu.be/m3bHEhx9OHs