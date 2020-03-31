Cold Arrest Procedure & the CoronaVirus full version

Dr Dan Lee Dimke message



CAUTION: The experimental procedure presented in this video is NOT a cure for coronavirus! It has not yet been tested or endorsed by any health authority. It should be ONLY be considered as one more layer of potential prevention IN ADDITION TO ALL OTHER PRECAUTIONS recommended by the CDC, WHO, or other health authorities – including hand washing, social distancing, coughing and sneezing into a sleeve, avoiding contact with others who display symptoms, getting tested for COVID-19 if fever and other respiratory symptoms develop, and seeking immediate medical advice if tested positive for COVID-19, or if symptoms persist or worsen. NOTE: Once the virus has migrated to the lungs, which may occur in up to 20% of patients within one to two weeks, the virus is too far from the external heat source to be substantially impacted by this procedure. Benefits from using the procedure are likely to be highest when used for prevention and early treatment. THIS VIDEO CONTAINS NO MEDICAL ADVICE – ITS CONTENTS SHOULD BE REGARDED AS EDUCATIONAL INFORMATION ONLY.



After viewing this video, if you elect to experiment with this procedure yourself, remember that you alone control the conditions for such a test and accept all responsibility for the outcome. To help ensure your personal health and safety, it is important follow all procedures exactly as presented, using only the suggested heat sources. (Steam is NOT one of them). DO NOT use excessive levels of heat that cause ANY level of discomfort. DO NOT use older (pre-1990) external heat devices that are not equipped with a 2-button, Ground-Fault Interrupt Circuit on the wall plug – designed to prevent electric shock. Spray with distilled or previously-boiled water at room temperature whenever possible. Follow ALL manufacturer-recommended precautions for equipment (sauna and blow dryer) use. For sauna bathing, you may wish to begin with only 3 to 5-minute sessions and increase gradually, if needed. Avoid sauna bathing entirely, if you are consuming alcohol, or have a fever or high blood pressure. And, consult your doctor before using a sauna, if you are being treated for any medical condition, currently taking prescription medications, or require any type of personal medical advice. Safety first!



ALL COPIES AND RE-DISTRIBUTIONS OF THIS VIDEO MUST ALSO INCLUDE ALL THE ABOVE CAUTIONS AND PRECAUTIONS.