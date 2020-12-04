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A WIthness about De-population and Political Background
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430 views • December 04, 2020
not more info yet about this interview. Further resources:
Wipe Out Humans - Bill Gates - Vaccines are "Best Way" to Depopulate Planet:
American Life League - Eugenics - Genocide in a Vaccine download 72.8K
Bill Gates Talks About Vaccines to Reduce World Population by F William Engdahl download53.7K
Bill Gates_ We can lower the world's population with vaccines download460.1K
BIOWARFARE - Genocide via Vaccination download86.9K
Death by Vaccination_ The Gates Foundation and the New Eugenics by Richard Gale & Gary Null download57.7K
Massive Brazilian Vaccination Raises Suspicions of Covert Sterilization Program download1.7M
Sterilization Vaccine download211.1K
Under Obama Mass Sterilization Is Legally Possible download80.0K
US1983000777 modified antigens useful for fertility control and Squalene download95.1K
Vaccinations Designed To Sterilize Women_
WipeOutHumans-BillGates-VaccinesArebestWayToDepopulatePlanet.zip bei https://archive.org/details/WipeOutHumans-BillGates-VaccinesArebestWayToDepopulatePlanet/BillGatesAdmitsVaccinesAreUsedForHumanDepopulation.flv
http://www.archive.org/details/TheElitesPlanForGlobalExtermination-Exposed.ByDr.WebsterTarpley
http://www.archive.org/details/Endgame_Blueprint_for_Global_Enslavement
http://www.archive.org/details/TheEndgameMovie-CompanionFreeLibraryV1
http://www.archive.org/details/TomorrowsChildren1934-EugenicsInAmerica
"A total world population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal."
Ted Turner
"In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it is just as bad not to say it."
J. Cousteau, 1991 explorer and UNESCO courier
"We must speak more clearly about sexuality, contraception, about abortion, about values that control population, because the ecological crisis, in short, is the population crisis. Cut the population by 90% and there aren't enough people left to do a great deal of ecological damage."
Mikhail Gorbachev
"World population needs to be decreased by 50%"
Henry Kissinger
"If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels."
Prince Phillip
"Childbearing should be a punishable crime against society, unless the parents hold a government license. All potential parents should be required to use contraceptive chemicals, the government issuing antidotes to citizens chosen for childbearing."
David Brower, first Executive Director of the Sierra Club
EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER: Depopulation agenda is real. Economic-political background of Covid-Manipulation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2vqjBtnltI
https://08oo.wordpress.com/2020/04/07/geplante-bevoelkerungsreduktion-durch-covid-massenimpfung/
AUSROTTUNG - Webster Tarpley & Elite's Plan for Global Extermination [Deutsche Untertitel] http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IE_dpU95zk
"II. An Asian Perspective
Global Health: Infectious Disease Pandemics From The Asian Perspective
III. A North American Perspective
Global Health And Security: Are We Ready For A New Pandemic
IV. A European Perspective
Global One Health – A New Integrated Approach
Topics: Global Health
Publisher: The Trilateral Commission (2016)
Publication Date: © 2016
ISBN: 978-0-930503-97-0
Pages: 121
Price: $15.00 US plus shipping and handling
Source: Brookings
Click here to order from Brookings
" http://www.trilateral.org/file/197/Global-Health-Challenges
Wipe Out Humans - Bill Gates - Vaccines are "Best Way" to Depopulate Planet:
American Life League - Eugenics - Genocide in a Vaccine download 72.8K
Bill Gates Talks About Vaccines to Reduce World Population by F William Engdahl download53.7K
Bill Gates_ We can lower the world's population with vaccines download460.1K
BIOWARFARE - Genocide via Vaccination download86.9K
Death by Vaccination_ The Gates Foundation and the New Eugenics by Richard Gale & Gary Null download57.7K
Massive Brazilian Vaccination Raises Suspicions of Covert Sterilization Program download1.7M
Sterilization Vaccine download211.1K
Under Obama Mass Sterilization Is Legally Possible download80.0K
US1983000777 modified antigens useful for fertility control and Squalene download95.1K
Vaccinations Designed To Sterilize Women_
WipeOutHumans-BillGates-VaccinesArebestWayToDepopulatePlanet.zip bei https://archive.org/details/WipeOutHumans-BillGates-VaccinesArebestWayToDepopulatePlanet/BillGatesAdmitsVaccinesAreUsedForHumanDepopulation.flv
http://www.archive.org/details/TheElitesPlanForGlobalExtermination-Exposed.ByDr.WebsterTarpley
http://www.archive.org/details/Endgame_Blueprint_for_Global_Enslavement
http://www.archive.org/details/TheEndgameMovie-CompanionFreeLibraryV1
http://www.archive.org/details/TomorrowsChildren1934-EugenicsInAmerica
"A total world population of 250-300 million people, a 95% decline from present levels, would be ideal."
Ted Turner
"In order to stabilize world population, we must eliminate 350,000 people per day. It is a horrible thing to say, but it is just as bad not to say it."
J. Cousteau, 1991 explorer and UNESCO courier
"We must speak more clearly about sexuality, contraception, about abortion, about values that control population, because the ecological crisis, in short, is the population crisis. Cut the population by 90% and there aren't enough people left to do a great deal of ecological damage."
Mikhail Gorbachev
"World population needs to be decreased by 50%"
Henry Kissinger
"If I were reincarnated I would wish to be returned to earth as a killer virus to lower human population levels."
Prince Phillip
"Childbearing should be a punishable crime against society, unless the parents hold a government license. All potential parents should be required to use contraceptive chemicals, the government issuing antidotes to citizens chosen for childbearing."
David Brower, first Executive Director of the Sierra Club
EX-RUSSIAN INTEL OFFICER: Depopulation agenda is real. Economic-political background of Covid-Manipulation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t2vqjBtnltI
https://08oo.wordpress.com/2020/04/07/geplante-bevoelkerungsreduktion-durch-covid-massenimpfung/
AUSROTTUNG - Webster Tarpley & Elite's Plan for Global Extermination [Deutsche Untertitel] http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IE_dpU95zk
"II. An Asian Perspective
Global Health: Infectious Disease Pandemics From The Asian Perspective
III. A North American Perspective
Global Health And Security: Are We Ready For A New Pandemic
IV. A European Perspective
Global One Health – A New Integrated Approach
Topics: Global Health
Publisher: The Trilateral Commission (2016)
Publication Date: © 2016
ISBN: 978-0-930503-97-0
Pages: 121
Price: $15.00 US plus shipping and handling
Source: Brookings
Click here to order from Brookings
" http://www.trilateral.org/file/197/Global-Health-Challenges
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