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FLASHBACK! Rockefeller University Epidemiologist Vindicated: Lockdowns Did Not Work and Created Mutant Variants
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121 views • April 29, 2021
Dr. Knut M. Wittkowski, former head of biostatistics, epidemiology and research design at Rockefeller University, says there is no evidence coronavirus shutdowns had any impact on COVID-19.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608a2b200c27d101f861c7ef
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=608a2b200c27d101f861c7ef
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