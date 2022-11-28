Kim Jong-un Announces North Korea Will Have the World’s Most Powerful Nuclear Force

https://gnews.org/articles/538329
Summary：Kim Jong-un says his country's ultimate goal is to possess the world's most powerful nuclear force. At the same time he promotes dozens of military officers that were involved in the recent missile tests, and says he expects them to continue to expand or even strengthen the country's nuclear deterrent at an extraordinarily rapid pace.
