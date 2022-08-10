Tom Renz: FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid Is a Political Attack on Trump

Tom Renz: FBI Mar-a-Lago Raid a Political Attack on Trump

Based on what is known so far, the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida, was legally shaky and unjustified, said attorney Thomas Renz to Veronika Kyrylenko of The New American magazine.

The search was an act of desperation by the corrupt Washington establishment to bring down a political opponent who adheres to the America First agenda that is incompatible with its own destructive policies.

Mr. Renz argued that the federal justice system has become extremely politicized and should be thoroughly reformed.

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