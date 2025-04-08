BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(2.) Super Soldier Talk - James Rink Jimmy Paine - Infiltrators Amongst Us
Richard Bruce
Richard Bruce
3 weeks ago

(2.) Super Soldier Talk - James Rink Jimmy Paine - Infiltrators Amongst Us


Original Upload Date: January 25, 2022


Super Soldier Agent Jimmy Paine and James Rink report on recent attacks on the community.


Get your tickets to hear James Rink present about the SSP May 2-5 at: https://www.secretspaceconference.info/


Be sure to subscribe to Super Soldier Talk on Rumble at:

https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk



If you like to learn more about super soldiers and milabs please visit:


http://www.supersoldiertalk.com


Visit us on Rumble


https://rumble.com/user/supersoldiertalk


Support us by purchasing a book or meditation device at:


http://www.neologicaltech.com


Consider purchasing a Super Soldier Talk Herosquad T-Shirt:


https://teespring.com/stores/super-soldier-talk


YouTube has demonetized us please support us with your tax-deductible donations:


http://www.healingsoulsurvivors.org


Super Soldier Talk, James Rink, and Neological Tech does not necessarily vouch for the validity of any of the views expressed in this video and shall be held harmless by all third parties. Information provided here is offered to treat for entertainment purposes only. Discernment is always required.


(*** Note from this channel operator Richard Bruce ***) This is a mirror upload from the Super Soldier Talk channel hosted by James Rink on Rumble. In March of 2025 the originals of these movies were removed from YouTube for reasons unknown. Jimmy Paine himself emailed me (Richard Bruce) with links to his movies on Rumble, indicating that he wanted me to upload them to YouTube. You can see the originals in full resolution at the Super Soldier Talk channel on Rumble.

Keywords
black opsalienmeditationextraterrestrialpsychicabductionreptilianmilabssuper soldiermontauksecret spacejames rinkjimmy paine
