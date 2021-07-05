Elon Musk’s satellite network Starlink on track to beam 5G EVERYWHERE in the world except polar regions by August

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Elon Musk’s satellite network Starlink is on track to beam broadband internet everywhere in the world except polar regions by August, he said on Tuesday.
Space Exploration Technologies Corp. has launched more than 1,500 satellites so far and has Starlink operations in about a dozen countries, Musk said during a presentation at the Mobile World Congress conference. That’s costing a lot. SpaceX’s total investment in the network will be between $5 billion and $10 billion before cash flow is positive, he said.
“We recently passed the strategically notable number of 69,420 active users,” Musk joked. “We’re I think on our way to having a few hundred thousand users, possibly over 500,000 users within 12 months.”
Further Info:
SpaceX’s Starlink 5G Project Poses Immediate Threat of Extinction to Life on Earth – Report
https://sputniknews.com/science/202002031078216465-spacexs-starlink-5g-project-poses-immediate-threat-of-extinction-to-life-on-earth--report/
Mirrored - Bloomberg Quicktake: Now