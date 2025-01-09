Jonathan Emord, Biden Fauci Pardon, DOE Downsizing, Iodine Deficiency, Alexandra, Informed Consent, Ancient Wizard-Doctor - The RSB Show 1-9-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Biden Weighs Fauci Pardon, Parents Want DOE Downsized, Arkansas Targets Pharma Execs, Wyoming CO2 Bill, Failed Carbon Capture, Iodine Deficiency Concerns, Alexandra on Informed Consent, Ancient Wizard-Doctor Tomb, Sol for Sun Sensitivity and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/biden-weighs-fauci-pardon-parents-want-doe-downsized-arkansas-targets-pharma-execs-wyoming-co2-bill-failed-carbon-capture-iodine-deficiency-concerns-alexandra-on-informed-consent-ancient-wizard/