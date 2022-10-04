Dr. Robert Malone | Why Did Robert Malone Invent the mRNA Vaccine Technology? (Leave Your Comments, We Would Love to Hear from You)

Doctor Robert Malone’s Original Substack Post:
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/p/why-did-i-invent-the-mrna-vax-tech?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email#play
Watch the Original Podcast Interview by The Intellectual People Podcast: https://www.theintellectualpeoplepodcast.com/
Notes Related to the Interview:
Read More About Suresh Subramani: https://labs.biology.ucsd.edu/subramani/documents/105.pdf
What Is Luciferase? https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/0003269788903533
Luciferase-Based Biosensors in the Era of the COVID-19 Pandemic - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8370122/
Cationic liposome-mediated RNA transfection - https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.86.16.6077
Johnson & Johnson Acquires Vaccine Developer Crucell - https://www.biopharminternational.com/view/johnson-johnson-acquires-vaccine-developer-crucell
Who Is Inder Verma? - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inder_Verma
Who Is Philip Felgner?
https://innovation.uci.edu/2020/11/phil-felgner-knows-thy-enemy/
Philip Felgner is a biochemist who now leads the Vaccine Research and Development Center at the University of California, Irvine.
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02483-w
Who Is Philip Felgner? In-Depth: How a scientist laid the groundwork for the mRNA COVID vaccines in San Diego - https://news.uci.edu/2022/01/26/in-depth-how-a-scientist-laid-the-groundwork-for-the-mrna-covid-vaccines-in-san-diego/
Who Is Dinko Valerio? - https://wallmine.com/nasdaq/prqr/officer/1773962/dinko-valerio
What Is Syntex? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Syntex
What Is Vical? https://www.crunchbase.com/organization/vical
