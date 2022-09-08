Presstitute suffers VAXX induced STROKE during LIVE broadcast 💉💉💉

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Many recent studies reported the occurrence of stroke after administration of COVID-19 vaccination. All forms of stroke including ischemic, ICH, and CVST have been encountered. Most of the evidence pertaining to stroke following COVID-19 vaccination are case reports, therefore, the incidence of stroke after COVID-19 vaccination is not precisely known. Most patients who suffered from stroke after COVID-19 vaccination were women, under 60 years of age, and after the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine.SOURCE:
https://www.strokejournal.org/article/S1052-3057(22)00131-8/fulltext
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