As a Lamb to the Slaughter
Heavenly Glory
Published Yesterday

Prophecy of coming troubles and persecution of the saints.  Prepare your hearts now with prayer and fasting. We are as lambs led to the slaughter following our Savior.

Keywords
persecutionmystery babylonmark of beastsuffering for christ

