No 100% Guarantee for Anyone To Go Without COVID Illness in Whole Life

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9/2/2021 Dr. Zelenko: There’s no likelihood for anyone to stay away from COVID illness for their entire life, but we can reduce the risk of you getting illness. As for the 7.5% death rate group that we need to focus on, they need high risk prophylaxis and aggressive treatment immediately.