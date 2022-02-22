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Bank accounts frozen, police horses trampling people, truckers violently pulled from their vehicles now #Trudeau says the Emergency Act will be invoked for an unspecified amount of time. Where do Canadians go from here? Well join us for updates and discussions on freedom and Liberty!
#Istandwiththetruckers #FreedomConvoy2022 #dicatortrudeau Watch!⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/canadian-trucker-updates-2-21-22/Resistance Chicks
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