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Canadian Trucker Updates! 2/21/22
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70 views • February 22, 2022
"Information coming out of Canada regarding how the government and police force are handling the Freedom Convoy and its peaceful assembly is almost impossible to believe. The dictatorial and tyrannical behavior of a first world country that borders the United States just to our north is stripping rights from its citizens."- Sara Carter

Bank accounts frozen, police horses trampling people, truckers violently pulled from their vehicles now #Trudeau says the Emergency Act will be invoked for an unspecified amount of time. Where do Canadians go from here? Well join us for updates and discussions on freedom and Liberty!
#Istandwiththetruckers #FreedomConvoy2022 #dicatortrudeau Watch!⬇️⬇️⬇️
https://www.resistancechicks.com/news/canadian-trucker-updates-2-21-22/Resistance Chicks
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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