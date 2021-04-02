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Know America Know Hope, No America No Hope; Chinese Refugee Daisy tells her story
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0 view • April 02, 2021
How important across the world is America? Do we even know? We are so busy with our own lives, and being told lies about how evil we are, we forget how much good we project around the world! Daisy, a Chinese Refugee, tells her story about how important America is!
We apologize for having to blur her face. It is for her protection.
Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/qH4gsRKvfrM
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Visit www.conventionofstates.com for our solution to big government.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
We apologize for having to blur her face. It is for her protection.
Watch the full interview here https://youtu.be/qH4gsRKvfrM
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Visit www.conventionofstates.com for our solution to big government.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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