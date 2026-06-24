Ancient Climate Shifts, an interview with Randall Carlson

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Ancient climate records reveal a history of warming and cooling periods that shaped landscapes, ecosystems, and human societies. From ice core data to changing sea levels, researchers continue exploring how past climate shifts influenced the rise and decline of civilizations. These discussions raise important questions about Earth's dynamic history and the forces that drive environmental change over time. Watch the latest interview for a deeper look into the evidence, interpretations, and ongoing debates surrounding ancient climate patterns and their broader implications.
#ClimateHistory #EarthScience #AncientCivilizations #Geology #ScienceDiscussion
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
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