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Ancient Climate Shifts, an interview with Randall Carlson
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Ancient climate records reveal a history of warming and cooling periods that shaped landscapes, ecosystems, and human societies. From ice core data to changing sea levels, researchers continue exploring how past climate shifts influenced the rise and decline of civilizations. These discussions raise important questions about Earth's dynamic history and the forces that drive environmental change over time. Watch the latest interview for a deeper look into the evidence, interpretations, and ongoing debates surrounding ancient climate patterns and their broader implications.


#ClimateHistory #EarthScience #AncientCivilizations #Geology #ScienceDiscussion


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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