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WALLS CLOSING IN ON GATES & FAUCI AS WORLD AWAKENS TO BIO-ATTACK THEY CREATED - FULL SHOW 10/24/21
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70 views • October 26, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how Bill Gates and Dr. Fauci are in hot water now that their sinister links to the Wuhan Institute of Virology and COVID-19 are laid bare. Meanwhile, another massive migrant caravan making its way to the collapsed U.S. southern border, dovetailing with the United Nations Replacement Migration strategy to collapse the West with millions of third-world economic migrants.
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Order your copy of COVIDLAND Episode One: The Lockdown for $19.95 and get a free copy of the seminal film ‘Endgame - Blueprint for Global Enslavement.’
Go to https://www.infowarsstore.com/infowars-media/videos/covidland-dvd-episode-1?ims=tdszm&;utm_campaign=covidlandredirect&utm_source=Infowars.com&utm_medium=redirec&utm_content=covidlandredirect to get your physical DVD copy that cannot be censored.
http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
**Check out the latest deals and hottest products at the Infowars Store!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/
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