Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Shannon Boschy and Sandy Glaze discuss current state of affairs in Canada
channel image
Sandy Glaze
2 Subscribers
16 views
Published a day ago

The state of affairs in many aspects of life is deteriorating rapidly in Canada. Shannon and Sandy offer a deeper perspective and understanding of what is happening.


Canadian Weekly Gender Wars Report:

https://www.youtube.com/@canadiangenderwarsreport


Visit Sandy at https://sandyglazecoach.com

Email me at: [email protected]

FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Sandy-Glaze/100011325213448/

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZKIyVqb9VP7tylWcYAxLCA

Telegram: https://t.me/sandyglazecoach

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/15MfcNcW9pLe/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/EndnLoneliness

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sandyglaze

To purchase a digital copy of Ending Global Loneliness; Finding Purpose, Love & Dynamic Relationships or Source Guide for Parent to Protect Children go to https://sandyglazecoach.com/the-book/


#consciousness #reclaimyourdivinepotential #sandyglaze #freedom

Keywords
childrensogiprotectchildren

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket