⚡️ Russian Channel One's - breaking news on the situation around PMC 'Wagner' Prigozhin

Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation:

Taking advantage of Prigozhin's provocation to disorganize the situation, the Kiev regime in the Bakhmutovsky Tactical Directorate is concentrating units of the 35th Marine Brigade and the 36th Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the starting lines for offensive operations.

Southern force group military defeat the enemy with air strikes and artillery strike

The full statement of the Prosecutor General's Office on the Prigozhin case:

"On June 23, 2023, the Investigation Department of the FSB of Russia legally and reasonably initiated a criminal case against Prigozhin E.V. under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. His actions will be given a proper legal assessment. For this crime, punishment in the form of deprivation freedom for a term of 12 to 20 years.

FSB: All information in social networks on behalf of Prigozhin about the alleged strikes by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the rear units of the PMC "Wagner" is not true

The statements and actions of Prigozhin are actually calls for the start of an armed civil conflict on the territory of the Russian Federation

In connection with the threat of an escalation of confrontation in the Russian Federation, a case was opened on the fact of a call for an armed rebellion by Prigozhin

We call on the fighters of PMC "Wagner" not to carry out the criminal orders of Prigozhin and take measures to detain him

I'm adding a Wagner's post from his channel:

Brothers in PMC Wagner, from the first day of the organization’s existence, I have been performing combat missions with you for 14 years, 15 16 active interaction and now I have great respect for many fighters, commanders of this private military company who perform serious tasks of interest to our state. but what is happening now is a glaring fact, which, other than insanity, I cannot. explain in words now our country is in the most difficult situation, when the whole Western world took up arms against us, when ammunition comes from weapons from all over the world, such things that you are now provocative by someone, someone’s provocative activities and have begun to carry out will lead to huge losses and to huge. uh losses primarily political. Imagine how they will perceive their animation in the West. here is what you are trying to do now. what we were like right now, your intentions are noble, maybe, as they explained to you, this is a stab in the back in the country and only the president is the president. has the right to appoint the highest, leading staff of the armed forces, and you are trying to bite the price of his power on his power. coup d'état, I ask you to change your mind, you don't need to do it now, because the biggest blow to the image of Russia is in its armed forces. now it is impossible to think of such a provocation could only be done by the enemies of the Russian Federation, I ask you to stop now, there has not been and will not be any use of weapons by the armed forces against your units. we lacked nothing. just unleash a civil war inside the country now think again.

Vladimir Stepanovich Alekseev

