© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HEADS UP! HOSPITAL SECURITY GUARD REPORTS MAJOR MISTREATMENT, REFUSED TREATMENT OF PATIENTS
Follow
3
Share
Report
322 views • September 21, 2021
Stacey Lee is a hospital security guard. She’s scheduled to be terminated in November, but she’s coming forward now. She says she’s seen patients being refused treatment at her hospital, and she’s also seen those who do get admitted be mistreated once they’re there. Source: Stew Peters
More videos you may like:
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
Man destroyed after taking the fake vaccine. Nothing fake about what happened to him however
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VEejE2q1nrF0/
Invading Antarctica and the secret south pole colony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6OAcREbT6wL/
Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
She quits her job over the PA system at Walmart. Epic. ROFL. The boss is a pervert?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egvHLHMebjD3/
Why is the blood of the vaxed so dark? Black Blood? Who is really playing Joe Biden behind the mask?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdDyVtOTUbXT/
Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyXjlQp3ZIix/
CERN and Demon Portals - Destruction of Souls (2016)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NQXvd1HwKWjv/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Gene Decode-BLOWING UP LAX ON 9/11? AND DUTCH DUMBS WHERE ALL THIS EVIL WE LIVE IN STARTED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w4bDaAUIh32v/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Patients are being murdered for money. Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AWzjgYFBlwF6/
MURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/myVVFIRE7ENY/
Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJOEc9tNj1og/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Listen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7hKmusqepaf/
HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiG4tjqvD27U/
One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
More videos you may like:
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
Man destroyed after taking the fake vaccine. Nothing fake about what happened to him however
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VEejE2q1nrF0/
Invading Antarctica and the secret south pole colony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b6OAcREbT6wL/
Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
She quits her job over the PA system at Walmart. Epic. ROFL. The boss is a pervert?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/egvHLHMebjD3/
Why is the blood of the vaxed so dark? Black Blood? Who is really playing Joe Biden behind the mask?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zdDyVtOTUbXT/
Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyXjlQp3ZIix/
CERN and Demon Portals - Destruction of Souls (2016)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NQXvd1HwKWjv/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Gene Decode-BLOWING UP LAX ON 9/11? AND DUTCH DUMBS WHERE ALL THIS EVIL WE LIVE IN STARTED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/w4bDaAUIh32v/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Patients are being murdered for money. Hospitals are either empty or full of the vaccinated
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AWzjgYFBlwF6/
MURDER FOR MONEY! Medical Hit Men (Doctors), Patients Held Hostage, Hospital Shutdowns!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/myVVFIRE7ENY/
Girl cries at dentist because she can't smoke weed for a week and can't suck...well just watch.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oJOEc9tNj1og/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law
https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
Listen to what this funeral director says about his experience in Covid land from 2019 to today.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/N7hKmusqepaf/
HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiG4tjqvD27U/
One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.