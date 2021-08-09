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It’s Okay to Be Overwhelmed
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10 views • August 09, 2021
We want everything to be easy. But it's not. If you're not feeling the pressure or overwhelm occasionally, then most likely you're not reaching big enough or stepping fully into your purpose work. Press play to hear how I'm able to continually move through the overwhelm and step back into a place of alignment.
You should also check out this video about: It's Time to Start Knowing Yourself! For more wealth paradigm-shifting content head over to my YouTube channel and subscribe!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
You should also check out this video about: It's Time to Start Knowing Yourself! For more wealth paradigm-shifting content head over to my YouTube channel and subscribe!
*** Want to hear more from Leah? Subscribe to The Wealth Witch Podcast on iTunes!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-wealth-witch/id1501509695
** Make sure to subscribe to this channel for more videos like this!* *
To opt-in to Leah's email list and receive a FREE excerpt from her new book Wealth Alchemy click here: https://theleahsteele.kartra.com/page/WealthAlchemyBook
* For more information on Leah visit her website at www.theleahsteele.com *
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