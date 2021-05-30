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5 Holistic Doctors Discuss What They are Doing to Protect Themselves from the Bioweapon Shots
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3647 views • May 30, 2021
Dr. Lee Merritt, Dr. Christiane Northrup, Dr. Carrie Madej, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, and Dr. Larry Pavelski discuss what measures they are taking to protect themselves from the bioweapon shots and whatever those who took the injections are transmitting to those who have not.
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