REAL Americans wronged every single day in their own country by Retire Early

Real Americans wronged every single day in their own country. Youtube has been taking it upon themselves to sandbag our videos. Thank you for watching and sharing. Frank and Angie's videos provide real life experiences about retirement, retire early lifestyle, financial independence and inner well being. We believe in living the life you desire to live EARLY rather than delaying your life plans until your late retirement. People often tell us they really like our perspective on these things and that's why they subscribed. We hope you do too. Be safe-Take care!

Heaven Ministries - Marriage and Health Ministry - http://www.heavenministries.com/ Publications by Heaven Ministries Marriage Bookstore https://www.lulu.com/spotlight/heavenministries

DISCOVER CUENCA ECUADOR since 2011 with over 2000 article and video posts TELLING IT LIKE IT IS about life abroad! http://www.DiscoverCuencaEcuador.com



Do You Love an Alcoholic? Allow us to offer encouragement. We've been there and done that and now we share with you the positive results of an addiction healed and a marriage saved! The Alcoholism Trap - https://goo.gl/35S45w

Detach from an Alcoholic Spouse - https://goo.gl/mvjHn9