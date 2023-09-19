Clashes between protesters and police began in Yerevan, Armenia - the crowd is trying to Break through the cordon in Front of the Parliament building

Clashes between protesters and police began in Yerevan (Armenia's Capital), the crowd is trying to break through the cordon in front of the parliament building.
Police used stun grenades at protests in Yerevan - RIA Novosti
Karabakh Ombudsman reports 25 dead as a result of shelling by Azerbaijani military in NKR.
Azerbaijan Armenia.
GPS Jamming around Nagorno-Karabakh, airspace has been totally closed over a large area.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.