Clashes between protesters and police began in Yerevan, Armenia - the crowd is trying to Break through the cordon in Front of the Parliament building

Clashes between protesters and police began in Yerevan (Armenia's Capital), the crowd is trying to break through the cordon in front of the parliament building.

Police used stun grenades at protests in Yerevan - RIA Novosti

Karabakh Ombudsman reports 25 dead as a result of shelling by Azerbaijani military in NKR.

GPS Jamming around Nagorno-Karabakh, airspace has been totally closed over a large area.








