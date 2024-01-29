1/28/2024
Philippians 4:4-7 Last Days Advice From Paul
Intro: We all receive advice everyday. Commercials advise you to buy something because you really will better your life. We receive phone calls advising us to get their medicare supplement, or something else we cannot live without. Road signs advise us as to what speed to drive. The weather man advises us of the tomorrows weather and how to prepare. Our spouses advise us on what repairs need to be made around the house. And some advice is very good. A wise person listens to good counsel. Paul is giving us great counsel about the last days and how to live.
