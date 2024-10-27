⚡️Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (27 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Kharkov direction, the units of the Sever Group of Forces have inflicted fire damage on the AFU 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 105th, 113th, and 116th territorial defence brigades near Melovoye, Volchansk, and Ternovaya (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 60 troops, three motor vehicles, and two 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

▫️The units of the Zapad GOFs have improved the tactical situation and hit manpower and hardware of 14th, 43rd, 60th, 66th, 92nd mechanised brigades, the 68th Jaeger Brig, the 3rd Assault Brig of the AFU, the 115th Territorial Defence Brig, and the 27th Natl Guard Brig near Petropavlovka, Novoosinovo, Berestovoye, Peschanoye, Kolesnikovka, Zagryzovo (Kharkov region), Nadiya, Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Terny (Donetsk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

Four counter-attacks of AFU 28th and 67th mech'd brigs' assault detachments have been repelled.

AFU losses up to 500 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 3 pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M114 howitzer, one 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun. One Mandat M electronic warfare station and one ammo depot have been neutralised.

▫️Yug GOFs continued to advance into enemy defences and inflicted fire damage on the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brig, 3rd, 5th tank guards brigs, the 143rd Infantry Brig, 24th, 28th, 30th, 54th mech'd brigs, the 79th Air Assault Brigade, the 5th Assault Brig of the AFU, and the 18th National Guard Brig close to Predtecheno, Belaya Gora, Uspenovka, Zaliznyanskoye, Kirovo, Chasov Yar, Kurakhovo, Starodubovka, Andreyevka, Yelizavetovka, and Konstantinovka (DPR).

One counter-attack by the AFU 33rd Mechanised Brigade has been repelled.

AFU losses up to 720 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 11 motor vehicles, two 155-mm M777 howitzers, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst, & 4 122-mm D-30 howitzers. One Anklav-N electronic warfare station, one Israeli-made ieMHR tactical radar system, & 3 field ammo depots have been neutralised.

▫️Tsentr GOFs have liberated Izmaylovka (DPR).



Russian troops have launched attacks on manpower and hardware of the 95th Air Assault Brig, the 114th Mech'd Brig, the 46th Airmobile Brig of the AFU, 109th and 122nd territorial defence brigades near Sukhaya Balka, Rozovka, Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Vishnyovoye, and Zarya (DPR).



11 counter-attacks of 23rd, 53rd, 93rd, 100th, 110th mech'd brigs, the 144th infantry Brig, the 68th Jaeger Brig, the 25th Airborne Brig, the 425th Assault Battalion of the AFU, the 37th Marine Brig, and the 12th Natl Guard Brig have been repelled.



AFU losses up to 600 troops, one tank, two Swedish-made Viking armoured personnel carriers, one infantry fighting vehic, four motor vehics, two 152-mm D-20 guns, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.



▫️Vostok GOFs have improved the situation along the front line, defeated the 21st Natl Guard Brig and the 48th Assault Battalion of the Territorial Defence near Makarovka and Oktyabr (DPR).



One counter-attack launched by assault detachments of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade has been repelled.



AFU losses up to 140 troops, one tank, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, two armoured fighting vehicles, 7 motor vehics, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 155-mm D-20 howitzers, and two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations. One AFU ammunition depot has been also destroyed.



▫️Dnepr GOFs have engaged manpower and hardware of the 128th Mountain Assault Brig of the AFU, the 35th Marine Brig, 117th, 124th, and 126th territorial defence brigs close to Zherebyanki, Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg), Antonovka, Tokarevka, and Lvovo (Kherson reg).



AFU losses more than 80 troops, two motor vehics, and two 152-mm D-20 howitzers.



Two electronic warfare stations have been destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian Groups of Forces have launched attacks on ammo and fuel depots, the infrastructure of military airfields, assembly and storage sites for UAVs, temporary deployment sites as well as engaged AFU clusters of manpower and armoured hardware in 134 areas.



▫️Air defence facilities have shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, one French-made Hammer aerial bomb, an S-200 missile converted to hit ground targets, and 172 fixed-wing UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 647 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,565 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,887 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,480 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,837 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,654 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.