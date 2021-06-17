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FOX 26 SCRAMBLING After Reporter UNLEASHES Trove Of SECRET Recordings - Heres What They Said
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251 views • June 17, 2021
Cassandra Fairbanks from The Gateway Pundit reports, The Fox 26 reporter who went mega viral this week for announcing that she went to Project Veritas about the company live on air has been suspended — and posted audio of the call online.
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