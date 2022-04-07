Revelation 11: Who are the Two Witnesses?

Rv:2:10: ... be thou faithful unto death, and I will give thee acrown of life.11: He that hath an ear, let him hear what the Spirit saith unto the churches; He that overcometh shall not be hurt of the second death.Rev 12:10: And I heard a loud voice saying in heaven, Now is come salvation, and strength, and the kingdom of our God, and the power of his Christ: for the accuser of our brethren is cast down, which accused them before our God day and night.11: And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.Believers were exhorted to be faithful unto death in order to overcome. It is clearly stated how they overcame: by the blood of the Lamb, by the word of their "Testimony" and by not loving their lives unto death. Compare now the verses of Revelation Chapter 12 pasted above with the following verse:Rv:11:7: And when they shall have finished their testimony, the beast that ascendeth out of the bottomless pit shall make war against them, and shall overcome them, and kill them.You may have noticed what seems to be a contradiction: how can the beast overcome the two Witnesses by killing them, while we learned that believers overcame by being faithful unto death? It would be logical the other way, by suffering death for their testimony the two witnesses should obviously haveovercome.Rv 11:8: And their dead bodies shall lie in the street of the great city ...Revelation 11:7 that precedes this verse, was specifically written in this manner so serious seekers would notice this apparent inconsistency that can allow them to head in the right direction in their researches to eventually find the Identity of the two witnesses.Who are then the two witnesses? How did the Beast overcome them? What are the dead Bodies of the Witnesses? So far Christian believers have heard some interpretations about the two witnesses that unfortunately do not resolve the contradiction of Rv 11:7. In order for Christian readers to have a greater understanding of Chapter 11 of the Book of Revelation, they need to also take into consideration the following Prophecy that clarifies the passages regarding the death of the two witnesses:Rv:13:7: And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them:and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.8 And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb...Still it may not be easy to perceive who are the two witnesses and the Saints of the most High. Simply remember that the Lord Jesus Christ said that after receiving the Holy Spirit, the Apostles would be his witnesses to both Jews and Gentiles.Acts:1:8: But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.Mt:24:14: And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.The Early Church preached the original Gospel as a witness to all Nations, to both Jews and Gentiles. So the Churches that were built on the foundation of the Apostles were the witnesses of Christ and the Candlesticks that were shining in the Darkness of the world, one was illuminating the Jewish People and the other the Gentiles, Nations.Mt:5:15: Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house.Lk:8:16Lk:11:33In Revelation the witnesses are not only portrayed as two Candlesticks but also as two Olive Trees.Rom:11:17: And if some of the branches be broken off, and thou, being a wild olive tree, wert graffed in among them, and with them partakest of the root and fatness of the olive tree;Rom:11:24:As it is revealed, the Beast would make war, wear out, overcome and prevail against the Saints of the most High, also they would be given into his hand until the time of the end. Hence the dead bodies' vision that were not allowed to be put in the Grave. Saint John saw the dead bodies of a degenerated end time Church, a corrupt Simulacra of the original Church that was completely dead as Carcasses.Apparently many believers can only see the words "two witnesses", yet it is also written these are the "two candlesticks". They cannot comprehend as it is revealed in Rv. 1:20 that the two witnesses being also two candlesticks are therefore not two human beings but two churches.Rv:11:4: These are the TWO OLIVE TREES, and the two candlesticks STANDING BEFORE THE GOD OF THE EARTH.Rv:1:20: ... and the seven CANDLESTICKs which thou sawest are the seven CHURCHES.Zech:4: 1 - 14Make sure to read this Study also posted on Brighteion:The Two Witnesses, their dead bodies' Spoils were divided