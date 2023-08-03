Magician to Perform at Red Pill Expo: It's All an Illusion!

Alex Iverson, award-winning close-up magician, will stun those attending the two VIP dinners at the Red Pill Expo to be held in Des Moines, Iowa on 2023 August 12-13. Nothing could be more appropriate at an event dedicated to dispelling the many real-world illusions that trick us into believing lies, and acting against our own best interests. Information about the Red Pill Expo at www.redpillexpo.org

