The former FBI Director, James Comey, used to work for Bridgewater, which is the CCP's biggest hedge fund partner and has made a lot of investments in communist China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 17 hours ago |
The former FBI Director, James Comey, used to work for Bridgewater, which is the CCP's biggest hedge fund partner and has made a lot of investments in communist China.

前联邦调查局局长詹姆斯-科米，他曾经为桥水公司工作，桥水公司是中共最大的，对冲基金的合作伙伴，他们在中共国内进行了大量的投资。

