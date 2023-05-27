https://gettr.com/post/p2i0vlhb4c9
0525 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
The former FBI Director, James Comey, used to work for Bridgewater, which is the CCP's biggest hedge fund partner and has made a lot of investments in communist China.
前联邦调查局局长詹姆斯-科米，他曾经为桥水公司工作，桥水公司是中共最大的，对冲基金的合作伙伴，他们在中共国内进行了大量的投资。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
@waynedupreeshow
@nfscspeaks @nicole7749
@mosenglish @moschinese
