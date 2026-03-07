CNN analysis shows how Epstein Coalition strikes on Tehran, in one example targeting state TV and a police station, caused damage to nearby hospitals and resulted in significant civilian casualties.

This is nothing new. It comes straight out of NATO’s playbook. We have seen the same pattern before in Yugoslavia, Iraq, and elsewhere.

Adding from photos shown: NEW: Drone images show the compound housing offices and warehouses used by US Halliburton company completely destroyed by Iranian drone attacks in Basra, Iraq.