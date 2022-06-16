COVID Vaccine Can Cause Shock and Death

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https://gnews.org/post/p52j1e14
06/10/2022 Dr. Ryan Cole: There’s never been long-term safety data on these gene-based vaccines, and we don’t know what the harms will be in five years or even longer-term; people could have anaphylaxis, or they could even go into shock and die