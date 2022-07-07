UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns

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RT.Jul 7, 2022
Boris Johnson announced his resignation as Tory leader and prime minister of the British government. He leaves amid several high-profile scandals, and following a wave of resignations of senior cabinet members.
Details: https://on.rt.com/byz4
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