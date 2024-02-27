Create New Account
FREE PALESTINE! -Aaron Bushnell
I AM A PERSON
Published 13 hours ago

"I am an active duty member of the US AIR FORCE and I will no longer be complicit in GENOCIDE . FREE PALESTINE!" 

