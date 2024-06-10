Blade Master (1991, Arcade)

Blade Master (known as Cross Blades!) is a side-scrolling beat'em up developed and published by Irem. It was only released in the arcades.

Blade Master is set in a sword-and-sorcery world with some steampunk elements. Two warriors, Roy and Arnold, need to save Arnold's sister, Princess Emina, who has been kidnapped by the King of Darkness and his phantom army.

You can play either Roy or Arnold. Arnold moves more slowly and is a larger target, but deals more damage and has a higher range. You can jump and attack with weapon. There is also a jump attack and the ability to stab upwards during a jump. Both characters can also jump and thrust down their weapon to unleash some fireballs on the ground in both directions. Some larger enemies can be jumped on and stabbed when they are lying on the ground. Smashing vases will reveal items which either give points or restore health.