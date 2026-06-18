AI, Automation, and the End of Human Labor, an interview with Tom Renz

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Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than many expected. Tom Renz discusses how AI could replace not only physical labor but also cognitive work, transforming entire industries. As automation accelerates, society may face difficult questions about employment, purpose, and economic survival.
#ArtificialIntelligence #AI #Automation #FutureOfWork #Technology #TomRenz #MikeAdams #Innovation #Economy
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